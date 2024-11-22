Procore price target raised to $83 from $67 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Procore (PCOR) to $83 from $67 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they attended Procore’s Groundbreak customer event and analyst day in Denver, where the company showcased new capabilities, provided greater insights into its growth levers and GTM transformation, and outlined several new long-term financial objectives.

