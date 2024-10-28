News & Insights

Procore price target raised to $70 from $65 at TD Cowen

October 28, 2024 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Procore (PCOR) to $70 from $65 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm previewed its quarter and expects a slight revs beat and raise. GTM changes will be front and center and Cowen hopes to hear of limited disruption and early dividends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

