Procore price target raised to $70 from $65 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Procore (PCOR) to $70 from $65 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm previewed its quarter and expects a slight revs beat and raise. GTM changes will be front and center and Cowen hopes to hear of limited disruption and early dividends.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PCOR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.