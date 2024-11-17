News & Insights

Procore price target raised to $70 from $65 at Jefferies

November 17, 2024 — 05:55 pm EST

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Procore (PCOR) to $70 from $65 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm expects Procore to reset its financial framework meaningfully lower than the high 20s to low 30s growth base case last year due to a higher rate environment that could persist for longer and a challenging commercial real estate market. Jefferies believes the key growth levers are broader platform adoption, international growth, and fintech. While the firm remains a fan of the fundamental opportunity, it thinks the stock trades fairly at 8-times 2025 revenue.

