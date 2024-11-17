Procore price target raised to $70 from $65 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Procore (PCOR) to $70 from $65 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm expects Procore to reset its financial framework meaningfully lower than the high 20s to low 30s growth base case last year due to a higher rate environment that could persist for longer and a challenging commercial real estate market. Jefferies believes the key growth levers are broader platform adoption, international growth, and fintech. While the firm remains a fan of the fundamental opportunity, it thinks the stock trades fairly at 8-times 2025 revenue.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PCOR:
- JPMorgan software analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
- Procore Technologies (PCOR) Announces Q3 Financial Gains and Promising Outlook
- Procore Technologies’ $300M Stock Buyback Plan: Potential Risks and Market Challenges
- Procore price target lowered to $67 from $70 at Canaccord
- Procore price target raised to $66 from $64 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.