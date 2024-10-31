News & Insights

Procore price target raised to $66 from $64 at Barclays

October 31, 2024 — 07:32 am EDT

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Procore (PCOR) to $66 from $64 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The preliminary fiscal 2025 guide of 11% year-over-year revenue growth and 13% operating margin was the most incremental point from the Q3 call, and management referred to this as the floor for fiscal 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

