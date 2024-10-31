Procore price target raised to $66 from $64 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Procore (PCOR) to $66 from $64 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The preliminary fiscal 2025 guide of 11% year-over-year revenue growth and 13% operating margin was the most incremental point from the Q3 call, and management referred to this as the floor for fiscal 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PCOR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.