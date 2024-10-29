Procore price target raised to $65 from $60 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Procore (PCOR) to $65 from $60 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Procore faces easier CRPO comps in Q3, but the focus will be on go-to-market changes and the macro environment, the analyst tells investors in a preview.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PCOR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.