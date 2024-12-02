News & Insights

Stocks

Procore initiated with a Buy at UBS

December 02, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

UBS initiated coverage of Procore (PCOR) with a Buy rating and $105 price target The firm sees upside to Procore given its view that an emerging inflection in construction volumes will drive a re-acceleration in sales growth. The analyst believes risks with the new sales model roll-out and competition are already embedded in the narrative to some degree. The company’s 2025 revenue guide looks conservative, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PCOR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCOR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.