Processa's NGC-Cap Shows Reduced Toxicity, Higher Metabolite Exposure In Breast Cancer Study

(RTTNews) - Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA) reported preliminary Phase 2 data showing that its lead oncology candidate, NGC-Cap, a combination of PCS6422 and capecitabine, significantly increased exposure to cancer-killing metabolites while maintaining comparable safety to capecitabine monotherapy.

Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent malignancies worldwide, and standard capecitabine therapy is often limited by dose-related toxicities such as hand-foot syndrome. Processa's Next Generation Cancer (NGC) platform aims to improve efficacy while reducing toxicity by altering drug metabolism.

The ongoing Phase 2 study randomized 19 patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer to receive either NGC-Cap (150 mg twice daily) or standard capecitabine (1000 mg/m2 twice daily). Interim analysis of the first 16 patients showed higher exposure to active metabolites in the NGC-Cap arm, with side effects occurring more frequently but not more severely than in the monotherapy group.

Importantly, exposure to toxic catabolite FBAL was up to ten times lower with NGC-Cap, resulting in only mild Grade 1 hand-foot syndrome compared to Grade 2 symptoms in the monotherapy arm.

The company expects to complete enrolment of 20 patients for a formal interim analysis in early 2026, which will include efficacy and safety endpoints.

PCSA has traded between $0.10 and $27 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $5.94, up 97.67%, reaching a new 52-week high.

