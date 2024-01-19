Processa To Expand NGC-Cap Phase 2 Trial To Treat Metastatic Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA) announced that after the meeting with the FDA, it has decided to expand the development of Next Generation Capecitabine or NGC-Cap into the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer beginning with its next Phase 2 trial.

In the pre-market session, the shares are gaining more than 54.30 percent at 0.31 on a volume of 2,408,190.

Processa said it has agreed with the FDA to pursue a more efficient development program for breast cancer.

Capecitabine is already approved as both monotherapy and combination therapy in breast cancer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.