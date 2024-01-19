News & Insights

Processa To Expand NGC-Cap Phase 2 Trial To Treat Metastatic Breast Cancer

January 19, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA) announced that after the meeting with the FDA, it has decided to expand the development of Next Generation Capecitabine or NGC-Cap into the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer beginning with its next Phase 2 trial.

In the pre-market session, the shares are gaining more than 54.30 percent at 0.31 on a volume of 2,408,190.

Processa said it has agreed with the FDA to pursue a more efficient development program for breast cancer.

Capecitabine is already approved as both monotherapy and combination therapy in breast cancer.

