Processa Pharmaceuticals to Showcase Next Generation Cancer Therapies at 2025 BIO International Convention

Processa Pharmaceuticals will participate in the 2025 BIO International Convention to discuss its NGC cancer therapies and strategic developments.

Quiver AI Summary

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced its participation in the 2025 BIO International Convention from June 16-19 in Boston, where key executives, including CEO Georg Ng and President of R&D Dr. David Young, will engage with potential partners and investors. They plan to update attendees on the company's strategic focus and clinical advancements, particularly regarding its lead drug candidate NGC-Cap, currently in a Phase 2 trial for metastatic breast cancer. Ng emphasized the event's significance for highlighting the clinical potential of their Next Generation Cancer therapies and the company's approach to regulatory science. Processa aims to deliver safer and more effective cancer treatments through innovative modifications of existing oncology drugs. Interested parties can schedule meetings via the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system or through Investor Relations.

Potential Positives

Participation in the prestigious 2025 BIO International Convention allows Processa Pharmaceuticals to engage directly with key industry leaders and stakeholders, enhancing visibility and networking opportunities.

Presenting their lead asset, NGC-Cap, currently in a Phase 2 trial for metastatic breast cancer, showcases the company's commitment to developing innovative cancer therapies.

One-on-one meetings with potential partners and investors may lead to strategic collaborations that can support the advancement of Processa’s Next Generation Cancer therapies.

The emphasis on their Regulatory Science Approach positions Processa as a company focused on optimizing therapy options for cancer patients, which may attract interest from investors and partners looking for safer and more effective treatments.

Potential Negatives

Participation in a major industry convention may highlight the company's need for partnerships, indicating potential struggles to secure investment and collaboration.

The mention of forward-looking statements and potential risks could signal underlying uncertainties regarding the company’s clinical trials and overall business strategy.

Focusing on a single lead asset, NGC-Cap, may raise concerns about the company's pipeline diversity and reliance on one drug's success in overcoming market competition.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Processa Pharmaceuticals at the 2025 BIO International Convention?

Processa Pharmaceuticals aims to showcase its NGC therapies and engage with potential partners and investors.

Who from Processa Pharmaceuticals will be attending the 2025 BIO International Convention?

CEO Georg Ng and Dr. David Young, President of R&D, will represent Processa at the convention.

What is NGC-Cap and its current status?

NGC-Cap is Processa's lead asset currently undergoing a Phase 2 trial for metastatic breast cancer.

How can interested parties schedule meetings with Processa at BIO 2025?

Meetings can be scheduled through the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system or by contacting Investor Relations via email.

What distinguishes Processa's approach in cancer therapy development?

Processa combines novel oncology pipelines with established cancer therapies to enhance safety and efficacy through a strategic regulatory path.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PCSA Insider Trading Activity

$PCSA insiders have traded $PCSA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID YOUNG (Pres. Research & Development) purchased 124,500 shares for an estimated $99,288

GEORGE K NG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 87,200 shares for an estimated $69,542

PATRICK LIN (Chief Business - Strategy Off) purchased 43,500 shares for an estimated $34,691

JUSTIN W YORKE purchased 12,400 shares for an estimated $9,889

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PCSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $PCSA stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





HANOVER, Md., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA)



, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing Next Generation Cancer (NGC) therapies, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will attend and participate in the 2025 BIO International Convention, taking place June 16-19, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.





During the conference, Processa’s CEO, Georg Ng and Dr. David Young, President R&D will conduct one-on-one meetings with potential partners, investors, and other industry stakeholders to provide updates on the company’s strategic direction and clinical progress. Discussions will highlight the advancement of Processa’s NGC platform, including its lead asset NGC-Cap, currently in a Phase 2 trial for metastatic breast cancer.





“The BIO International Convention presents an ideal opportunity for us to showcase the clinical potential of our NGC therapies and the strength of our Regulatory Science Approach,” said George Ng, CEO of Processa. “We look forward to engaging with prospective partners who share our commitment to developing safer, more effective cancer treatments.”





Those interested in scheduling a meeting with Processa’s management team at BIO 2025 can request a meeting through the BIO One-on-One Partnering



™



system or by contacting Investor Relations at



PCSA@redchip.com



.





The BIO International Convention is the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, attracting more than 20,000 leaders from around the globe to foster networking, deal-making, and scientific collaboration.







About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Processa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the Next Generation Cancer (NGC) drugs with improved safety and efficacy. Processa’s NGC drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology therapies resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of these drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. By combining its novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and its Regulatory Science Approach, Processa’s strategy is to develop more effective therapy options with improved tolerability for cancer patients through an efficient regulatory path.





For more information, visit our website at



www.processapharma.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by Processa Pharmaceuticals with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.







Company Contact:







Patrick Lin





(925) 683-3218







plin@processapharma.com









Investor Relations:







Dave Gentry





RedChip Companies, Inc.





1-407-644-4256







PCSA@redchip.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.