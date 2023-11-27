Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) has been revised to 4.08 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of 3.06 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 768.09% from the latest reported closing price of 0.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Processa Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCSA is 0.00%, a decrease of 58.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 1,449K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walleye Capital holds 419K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares, representing an increase of 12.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCSA by 58.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 300K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 166K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing a decrease of 70.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCSA by 73.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 153K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 54.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCSA by 15.24% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 54K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 15.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCSA by 33.14% over the last quarter.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2017 in Hanover, Maryland, with a mission to develop products that can improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have a high unmet medical need. The Company acquired the assets of Promet Therapeutics, LLC in October of 2017 and assembled a proven regulatory science development team, management team, and Board of Directors. The Processa drug development team members have been involved with more than 30 drug approvals by the FDA (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions) and 100 FDA meetings. PCS-499 represents the first Processa drug that can potentially be used in several unmet medical need conditions.

