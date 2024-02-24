Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) Price Target Increased by 1900.00% to 81.60

The average one-year price target for Processa Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:PCSA) has been revised to 81.60 / share. This is an increase of 1,900.00% from the prior estimate of 4.08 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3,609.09% from the latest reported closing price of 2.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Processa Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCSA is 0.00%, an increase of 79.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.04% to 1,260K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 315K shares representing 18.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 47.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCSA by 102.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 285K shares representing 16.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCSA by 49.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 122K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing a decrease of 25.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCSA by 7.87% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 86K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 64.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCSA by 472.44% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 80K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 99.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCSA by 10,719.19% over the last quarter.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2017 in Hanover, Maryland, with a mission to develop products that can improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have a high unmet medical need. The Company acquired the assets of Promet Therapeutics, LLC in October of 2017 and assembled a proven regulatory science development team, management team, and Board of Directors. The Processa drug development team members have been involved with more than 30 drug approvals by the FDA (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions) and 100 FDA meetings. PCS-499 represents the first Processa drug that can potentially be used in several unmet medical need conditions.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.