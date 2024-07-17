Processa Pharmaceuticals Names Russell Skibsted CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) announced the appointment of Russell Skibsted as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Skibsted succeeds James Stanker, who is retiring and staying on in an advisory role.

Skibsted has nearly 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and CFO of Alimera Sciences, a publicly traded, global ophthalmic pharmaceuticals company, which is in the process of being acquired by ANI Pharmaceuticals. Previously, Skibsted served as CFO of BioTime, a publicly traded biotechnology company now named Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

