News & Insights

Markets
pcsa

Processa Pharmaceuticals Names Russell Skibsted CFO - Quick Facts

July 17, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) announced the appointment of Russell Skibsted as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Skibsted succeeds James Stanker, who is retiring and staying on in an advisory role.

Skibsted has nearly 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and CFO of Alimera Sciences, a publicly traded, global ophthalmic pharmaceuticals company, which is in the process of being acquired by ANI Pharmaceuticals. Previously, Skibsted served as CFO of BioTime, a publicly traded biotechnology company now named Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.