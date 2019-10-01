Process to revoke Atlantia's motorway concession ongoing - Conte

GENOA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A process that could lead to revoking Atlantia's ATL.MI motorway concession is still ongoing, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

"Government will not offer special conditions to private investors", Conte said on the sidelines of an event in Genoa.

Atlantia's unit Autostrade per l'Italia, which runs more than 3,000 kms of roads in the country, is under investigation for the collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa that killed 43 people a last year.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulio Piovaccari)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129486; Reuters Messaging: elvira.pollina.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.