Is Procept BioRobotics Stock a Buy After Investment Company Chicago Capital Scoops Up Nearly 1 Million Shares?

Key Points

Chicago Capital added 999,873 shares of Procept BioRobotics with an estimated purchase value of $45.65 million based on the average price for the quarter.

The transaction represents a trade size equal to 1.12% of Chicago Capital's 13F reportable assets under management (AUM) for the period.

Post-trade, Chicago Capital's stake in Procept BioRobotics totaled 1,568,845 shares valued at $55.99 million as of September 30, 2025.

The Procept BioRobotics position now accounts for 1.38% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 22, 2025, investment company Chicago Capital, LLC increased its position in Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) by 999,873 shares, bringing its total holdings to 1,568,845 shares, valued at $55.99 million at quarter-end.

What else to know

Chicago Capital disclosed a buy, raising its Procept BioRobotics stake to 1.38% of 13F AUM.

Top holdings for Chicago Capital after the filing are:

META: $214.48 million (5.3% of AUM)

GOOGL: $171.23 million (4.2% of AUM)

AMZN: $161.25 million (4.0% of AUM)

NVDA: $149.51 million (3.7% of AUM)

V: $137.50 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of October 21, 2025, shares were priced at $34.61, down 48.57% year-over-year, and underperforming the S&P 500 by 63.63 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close October 21, 2025) $34.61 Market Capitalization $1.95 billion Revenue (TTM) $274.95 million Net Income (TTM) ($84.15 million)

Company snapshot

Procept BioRobotics is a healthcare technology company specializing in surgical robotics for urology, with a core focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It leverages its proprietary AquaBeam Robotic System to offer image-guided, minimally invasive procedures, aiming to improve patient outcomes and procedural efficiency.

The company develops and markets the AquaBeam Robotic System and Aquablation therapy, focused on minimally invasive urologic surgery for benign prostatic hyperplasia.

It generates revenue from sales of surgical robotic systems, and serves hospitals and urology practices seeking advanced solutions for BPH treatment.

Foolish take

Chicago Capital's move to expand its investment in Procept BioRobotics is notable because it was a massive increase. Chicago Capital added nearly one million shares to its stake.

This indicates Chicago Capital's belief that Procept BioRobotics holds upside despite the stock's steady price decline throughout 2025. Shares hit a 52-week low of $32.11 on Oct. 14.

Various factors caused the stock's fall, starting with a report in January by Spruce Point Capital Management, which challenged Procept BioRobotics' tech, calling it hype and questioning its safety. Then in July, Procept's CEO decided to step down.

So why does Chicago Capital believe so much in the company that it significantly expanded its position? Likely because Procept BioRobotics' business is growing rapidly.

In the second quarter, the company's revenue rose an impressive 48% year over year to $79.2 million. Its success led to Procept BioRobotics raising its 2025 full year revenue outlook to $325.5 million, a 45% increase over 2024.

While Spruce Point's report may have soured Wall Street on the stock, Procept BioRobotics' fast-growing sales shows its business is capturing customers. In fact, the falling stock price combined with rising sales brought Procept BioRobotics shares to an attractive price-to-sales ratio of seven.

Chicago Capital likely recognized the compelling share price valuation and skyrocketing sales as reasons to dramatically expand its Procept BioRobotics stake. The tech company certainly looks like a worthwhile buy opportunity.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The total value of securities a fund manager must disclose quarterly to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Trade size: The amount or value of a particular security bought or sold in a single transaction.

Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Fund AUM: The total market value of all assets managed by an investment fund.

Top holdings: The largest investments or positions within a fund's portfolio, usually by market value.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, often used as a reference point for financial data.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory body, such as the SEC, disclosing financial or ownership information.

Proprietary: Owned exclusively by a company, often referring to unique technology or processes.

Minimally invasive: Medical procedures performed through small incisions, reducing recovery time and risk compared to traditional surgery.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH): A non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate gland, common in older men.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

