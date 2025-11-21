PROCEPT BioRobotics To Spotlight Aquablation Growth At Piper Sandler Event Next Month

(RTTNews) - PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. (PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, is scheduled to present at the 37th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference in New York, with management hosting a fireside chat on December 2, 2025.

The company will spotlight its Aquablation therapy and HYDROS Robotic System at the Conference, where management will discuss expanding awareness, patient activation, and long-term growth potential.

The company recently reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and updated its full-year guidance.

Net loss was $21.4 million, or $0.38 per share, compared with a net loss of $21 million, or $0.40 per share, in Q3 2024, reflecting higher operating expenses tied to commercial expansion and R&D investment.

Revenue rose to $83.3 million, up by 43% from $58.4 million in Q3 2024, driven by strong demand for the HYDROS Robotic System and consumables.

The U.S. revenue accounted for $73.9 million, a 42% increase from $52.2 million in Q3 2024, supported by 58 new system placements and higher handpiece utilization. International revenue for Q3 2025 was $9.4 million, up by 53% from $6.2 million a year earlier, underscoring accelerating adoption in overseas markets.

Gross margin expanded to 65%, compared with 63% in Q3 2024, aided by operational efficiencies.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash stood at $297.3 million at the end of Q3 2025, providing ample liquidity to support growth initiatives.

For the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, PROCEPT expects revenue of approximately $325.5 million, up from $224.5 million reported in fiscal 2024.

PRCT has traded in the range of $27.84 to $100.89 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $27.89, down 0.14%.

