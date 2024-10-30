Procept BioRobotics price target raised to $105 from $95 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) to $105 from $95 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After a “strong” Q3 earnings beat and guidance raise, the firm’s revenue and profit forecasts increase primarily based on a higher system average selling prices, and that’s before any consideration to the HYDROS replacement/trade-in opportunity, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

