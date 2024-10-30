Procept BioRobotics price target raised to $105 from $95 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) to $105 from $95 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After a “strong” Q3 earnings beat and guidance raise, the firm’s revenue and profit forecasts increase primarily based on a higher system average selling prices, and that’s before any consideration to the HYDROS replacement/trade-in opportunity, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PRCT:
- Procept BioRobotics 1.92M share Spot Secondary priced at $91.00
- Procept BioRobotics announces $175M common stock offering
- Boeing to offer 90M common shares, Philips reports mixed Q3: Morning Buzz
- Morning Movers: Philips plummets following third quarter results
- Procept BioRobotics reports Q3 EPS (40c), consensus (49c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.