PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.33, changing hands as high as $34.99 per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRCT's low point in its 52 week range is $24.83 per share, with $47.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.91.

