Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) Price Target Increased by 5.39% to 45.61

The average one-year price target for Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) has been revised to 45.61 / share. This is an increase of 5.39% from the prior estimate of 43.28 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.06% from the latest reported closing price of 43.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procept BioRobotics. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 12.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRCT is 0.48%, an increase of 50.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.38% to 49,096K shares. The put/call ratio of PRCT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CPMG holds 5,329K shares representing 10.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,650K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,028K shares, representing an increase of 17.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 16.12% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,757K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares, representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,568K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,512K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares, representing an increase of 14.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 15.30% over the last quarter.

Procept BioRobotics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PROCEPT is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. PROCEPT has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 100 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.