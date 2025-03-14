PROCEPT BioRobotics to Host Investor Event at AUA Annual Meeting in Las Vegas on April 25, 2025

PROCEPT BioRobotics will host an investor event on April 25, 2025, at the AUA Annual Meeting in Las Vegas.

Quiver AI Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation announced an in-person investor event scheduled for April 25, 2025, at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas during the American Urological Association Annual Meeting. The event will feature presentations from key management, including CEO Reza Zadno and several other executives, alongside clinical insights from prominent urology physicians. Additionally, PROCEPT will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on April 24, with a corresponding conference call for investors. The event and call will be available via live webcast and archived for later access on the company's website. PROCEPT BioRobotics specializes in surgical robotics for urology, particularly known for its AQUABEAM and HYDROS systems which use advanced technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms related to benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Potential Positives

The company is hosting an in-person investor event at a prominent industry conference, which may enhance visibility and engagement with potential investors.

Key management and medical experts, including notable physicians, are presenting, indicating strong leadership and collaboration that could inspire investor confidence.

The announcement of a financial results report prior to the investor event could provide timely insights into the company's performance, potentially positively influencing investor sentiment.

The availability of a live webcast and archived recordings ensures broader access to information for investors, enhancing transparency and communication.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of any recent financial performance or guidance in the release, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's current financial health.



The timing of the financial results report and the investor event is very close, which may imply limited updates or guidance for investors leading up to the event.



The mention of potential side effects associated with surgical treatments could raise concerns about the safety and effectiveness of their products among potential customers and investors.

FAQ

What is PROCEPT BioRobotics' upcoming investor event?

PROCEPT BioRobotics will host an investor event on April 25, 2025, at the Venetian Hotel, Las Vegas.

Who will present at the investor event?

The event will feature PROCEPT BioRobotics management, including CEO Reza Zadno and CFO Kevin Waters, along with notable physicians.

How can I access the webcast of the investor event?

The live webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of PROCEPT BioRobotics' website during and after the event.

When will PROCEPT BioRobotics report its financial results?

The company will report its Q1 2025 financial results on April 24, 2025, before market open.

What is Aquablation therapy offered by PROCEPT BioRobotics?

Aquablation therapy is a minimally invasive treatment for men with lower urinary tract symptoms caused by BPH, utilizing advanced robotics.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PRCT Insider Trading Activity

$PRCT insiders have traded $PRCT stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REZA ZADNO (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 410,060 shares for an estimated $37,310,539 .

. ANTAL ROHIT DESAI has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $9,633,437 .

. KEVIN WATERS (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 53,662 shares for an estimated $4,098,849 .

. ALALEH NOURI (EVP, CLO, CORP. SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,733 shares for an estimated $2,951,803 .

. HISHAM SHIBLAQ (EVP, Chief Comm. Officer) sold 3,588 shares for an estimated $219,980

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PRCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $PRCT stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, announced today it will host an in-person investor event on Friday, April 25, 2025, at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting from 8:00am to 9:30am Pacific Time.





Members of PROCEPT BioRobotics’ management team presenting include:









Reza Zadno



– Chief Executive Officer



– Chief Executive Officer





Kevin Waters



– Chief Financial Officer



– Chief Financial Officer





Sham Shiblaq



– Chief Commercial Officer



– Chief Commercial Officer





Barry Templin



– Chief Technology Officer







Clinical perspectives will also be provided by the following physicians:









Dr. Inderbir Gill



- Founding Executive Director for



USC Urology



, Chairman of Urological Cancer Surgery at Keck School of Medicine of USC



- Founding Executive Director for USC Urology , Chairman of Urological Cancer Surgery at Keck School of Medicine of USC





Dr. Brian Helfand



- Division Chief of Urology, Endeavor Health, Associate Chief Scientific Officer at Endeavor Health, Clinical Professor at University of Chicago, Ronald Chez Family and Richard Melman Family Endowed Chairman



- Division Chief of Urology, Endeavor Health, Associate Chief Scientific Officer at Endeavor Health, Clinical Professor at University of Chicago, Ronald Chez Family and Richard Melman Family Endowed Chairman





Dr. Gerald Park



- Partner, Kansas City Urology Care











A live webcast of the event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.





The Company also announced today it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2025 before market open on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The Company’s management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by following one of the below links:







Webcast link for interested listeners:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nbuh983j









Webcast link for interested listeners:



Dial-in registration for sell-side research analysts:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf0642be5c58c4fc0a4350040b0b9caf9









Dial-in registration for sell-side research analysts:





Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at:



https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com



.





An archived recording will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at:



https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com



. The webcasts will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.







About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation







PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM



®



and HYDROS™ Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-Powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.







Important Safety Information







All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. For a list of potential side effects visit https://aquablation.com/safety-information/







Investor Contact:







Matt Bacso





VP, Investor Relations and Business Operations





m.bacso@procept-biorobotics.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.