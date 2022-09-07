PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) insiders have a reason to boast after seeing a US$7.1m addition to their US$11m investment

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 7.3%, resulting in a US$126m rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, their original purchase of US$11m worth of stock is now worth US$18m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PROCEPT BioRobotics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Frederic Moll bought US$10m worth of shares at a price of US$25.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$41.72. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 425.94k shares for US$11m. But they sold 678.00 shares for US$24k. In total, PROCEPT BioRobotics insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGM:PRCT Insider Trading Volume September 7th 2022

PROCEPT BioRobotics is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does PROCEPT BioRobotics Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that PROCEPT BioRobotics insiders own 5.2% of the company, worth about US$97m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PROCEPT BioRobotics Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded PROCEPT BioRobotics shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think PROCEPT BioRobotics insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of PROCEPT BioRobotics.

But note: PROCEPT BioRobotics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

