PROCEPT BioRobotics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PRCT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.67, changing hands as high as $35.76 per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRCT's low point in its 52 week range is $25.29 per share, with $52.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.