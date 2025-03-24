PROCEPT BioRobotics Announces Positive Results for Aquablation Therapy in WATER III Trial Presented at EAU 2025 Annual Congress

PROCEPT BioRobotics announced positive WATER III trial results for Aquablation therapy in large prostates, showing effective outcomes and reduced complications.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation announced that its Aquablation therapy was evaluated in the WATER III trial, which compared its effectiveness to laser enucleation in treating large prostates. The results, presented at the European Association of Urology 2025 Annual Congress, showed that Aquablation therapy offered comparable symptom relief while significantly reducing rates of ejaculatory dysfunction and stress incontinence. The study, involving 186 men, highlighted the therapy's safety and efficacy, with no transfusion rate reported. CEO Reza Zadno emphasized that these findings mark a significant advancement towards establishing Aquablation therapy as the standard of care for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The therapy's innovative ultrasound-guided, robotic-assisted approach allows for precise treatment tailored to individual patient anatomy.

Potential Positives

Aquablation therapy demonstrates compelling clinical outcomes with significantly lower rates of ejaculatory dysfunction and stress incontinence compared to laser enucleation in the WATER III trial.

The results from the WATER III trial, presented at a prestigious international congress, enhance the credibility and visibility of Aquablation therapy as a viable treatment option for BPH.

The study adds to a robust body of clinical evidence supporting Aquablation therapy's effectiveness and safety, positioning it as a potential standard of care for a large patient population.

PROCEPT BioRobotics' commitment to advancing patient care is reinforced by the significant service improvements highlighted in the trial outcomes, aligning with their mission to enhance the overall patient experience.

Potential Negatives

The study results, while positive, were limited to three-month primary safety and efficacy endpoints, leaving long-term effectiveness and safety unconfirmed at this stage.

The comparison to laser enucleation, a commonly used treatment, may imply that Aquablation therapy is still seeking to establish itself in a competitive market dominated by well-established techniques.

Potential implications of the press release suggest a reliance on ongoing studies and long-term data, which may introduce uncertainty regarding the therapy's long-term acceptance and integration into standard practice.

FAQ

What is Aquablation therapy?

Aquablation therapy is a robotic-assisted, ultrasound-guided waterjet treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

What were the results of the WATER III trial?

The WATER III trial showed Aquablation therapy provided similar symptom relief to laser enucleation with fewer complications like ejaculatory dysfunction.

How does Aquablation therapy compare to laser enucleation?

Aquablation therapy demonstrated comparable effectiveness to laser enucleation but with significantly lower rates of ejaculatory dysfunction and stress incontinence.

What is BPH and its impact?

BPH is a common prostate disease affecting around 40 million men in the U.S., causing lower urinary tract symptoms.

Who conducted the WATER III trial?

The WATER III trial was an independent, investigator-initiated study involving multiple international centers and evaluated by medical professionals.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics® Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company dedicated to advancing patient care through transformative urology solutions, today announced its Aquablation therapy was evaluated in the independent, investigator-initiated WATER III trial. This study compared Aquablation therapy to laser enucleation for treating large prostates, with results presented in the prestigious



Game-Changer



session at the European Association of Urology (EAU) 2025 Annual Congress in Madrid, Spain.





WATER III is an international, prospective, multicenter study comparing Aquablation therapy to laser enucleation in prostate sizes 80-180mL. The study treated 186 men between December 2020 and September 2024 and reported three-month primary safety and efficacy endpoints and will subsequently follow patients to five years. The three-month results demonstrated that Aquablation therapy delivered substantially similar symptom relief while showing significantly lower rates of ejaculatory dysfunction (14.8% vs. 77.1%) and stress incontinence (0% vs. 9.1%) compared to laser enucleation.





Additionally, the procedural transfusion rate in the Aquablation therapy arm was 0%. These findings demonstrate that modern Aquablation therapy techniques are both safe and highly reproducible in managing bleeding risk.





"WATER III represents a significant milestone in our mission to establish Aquablation therapy as the standard of care for patients suffering with BPH," said Reza Zadno, CEO of PROCEPT BioRobotics. "Building on our previous randomized WATER data comparing Aquablation therapy to TURP, WATER III demonstrates that Aquablation therapy delivers compelling clinical outcomes compared to laser enucleation. What makes these results particularly meaningful is Aquablation therapy's ability to deliver effective symptom relief while preserving critical quality of life factors—specifically sexual function and continence. These findings reinforce our dedication to providing treatments that address the complete patient experience."





“The WATER III results are impressive, demonstrating that Aquablation therapy can achieve outcomes comparable to laser enucleation.” said Dr. Naeem Bhojani, University of Montreal. “The consistent efficacy coupled with the significantly lower rates of ejaculatory dysfunction and stress incontinence represents a meaningful advancement for patients seeking treatment for BPH. The effectiveness of Aquablation therapy is shown by its ability to achieve similar results as highly skilled and experienced laser enucleation surgeons.”





These results add to Aquablation therapy’s robust clinical foundation, which include the randomized WATER study (Aquablation therapy vs. TURP in 30-80 mL prostates) with five-year results, WATER II (Aquablation therapy in large prostates 80-150 mL) with five-year results, coupled with over 150 peer-reviewed publications. The growing body of clinical evidence, including multiple randomized clinical studies, demonstrate Aquablation therapy is a globally, reproducible procedure with the potential to become the BPH standard of care for all prostate sizes.







About Aquablation Therapy







Aquablation therapy is the first and only ultrasound guided, robotic-assisted, heat-free waterjet for the treatment of BPH. The system’s real-time ultrasound imaging provides the surgeon with a multi-dimensional view of the prostate enabling personalized treatment planning tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy. The surgeon can specify which areas of the prostate to remove while preserving the anatomy that controls erectile function, ejaculatory function and continence. Once the treatment plan is mapped by the surgeon, the predictable robotic-assisted execution enables prostate tissue to be removed in a precise, targeted and controlled fashion.







About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation







PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM



®



and HYDROS™ Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such statements. PROCEPT BioRobotics undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.







Important Safety Information







All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. For a list of potential side effects visit



https://aquablation.com/safety-information/









Media Contact:







Laurie Vertuccio





Director of Marketing





(781) 888-0439







l.vertuccio@procept-biorobotics.com









Investor Contact:







Matt Bacso





VP, Investor Relations and Business Operations





m.bacso@procept-biorobotics.com



