PROCEPT BioRobotics to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

PROCEPT BioRobotics will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, with a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 6, 2025, after market close. A conference call with management will follow at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and investors can listen via a webcast or dial-in registration. The company specializes in surgical robotics for urology, focusing on transformative solutions for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). PROCEPT manufactures the AQUABEAM and HYDROS Robotic Systems, with the latter being the only AI-powered technology for Aquablation therapy, designed to provide effective treatment for males with lower urinary tract symptoms related to BPH, regardless of prostate size or surgeon experience. The company has a robust body of over 150 peer-reviewed publications endorsing the therapy's efficacy and benefits.

Potential Positives

Announcement of financial results date indicates transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

Management will host a conference call for stakeholders, fostering communication and engagement with investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics emphasizes its innovative products, like the AI-Powered HYDROS Robotic System, highlighting its leadership in the urology market.

Substantial clinical evidence backing Aquablation therapy enhances the company’s credibility and potential market impact.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial guidance or expectations for the second quarter of 2025, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's performance.

There is a lack of detailed information regarding the company's current market position or competitive landscape in the surgical robotics sector, potentially leaving investors uncertain about future growth prospects.

Although the company mentions its mission and technology, there is no mention of recent achievements or milestones, which may suggest stagnation or a lack of progress in the company's development pipeline.

FAQ

When will PROCEPT BioRobotics report its financial results for Q2 2025?

PROCEPT BioRobotics will report its financial results on August 6, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call for Q2 2025 financial results?

The conference call will start at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2025.

How can I listen to the PROCEPT BioRobotics conference call?

Investors can listen via the webcast link or dial-in registration available in the press release.

Where can I find archived recordings of the conference call?

Archived recordings will be available in the "Investors" section of PROCEPT BioRobotics' website for at least 90 days.

What is the mission of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation?

PROCEPT BioRobotics aims to revolutionize BPH treatment by providing innovative robotic solutions that enhance patient care.

$PRCT Insider Trading Activity

$PRCT insiders have traded $PRCT stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTAL ROHIT DESAI has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $9,381,353 .

. REZA ZADNO (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,391 shares for an estimated $1,288,213 .

. KEVIN WATERS (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,395 shares for an estimated $266,342 .

. ALALEH NOURI (EVP, CLO, CORP. SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,957 shares for an estimated $241,260 .

. HISHAM SHIBLAQ (EVP, Chief Comm. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,835 shares for an estimated $234,074.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PRCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $PRCT stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PRCT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRCT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PRCT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PRCT forecast page.

$PRCT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRCT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PRCT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $68.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Craig Bijou from B of A Securities set a target price of $84.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $70.0 on 04/11/2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



PROCEPT BioRobotics



Corporation



(the "Company") (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after market close on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The Company's management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.





Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by following one of the below links:







Webcast link for interested listeners



:









https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/apg8aowj





















Webcast link for interested listeners



Dial-in registration for sell-side research analysts:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6a34da2819a549879a20996d9920dc2f





















Dial-in registration for sell-side research analysts:





Live audio of the webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at:



https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com



.





An archived recording will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at:



https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com



. Each webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.







About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation







PROCEPT BioRobotics' mission is to revolutionize BPH treatment globally in partnership with urologists by delivering best-in-class robotic solutions that positively impact patients and drive value. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM



and HYDROS™ Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-Powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.







Investor Contact:







Matt Bacso





VP, Investor Relations and Business Operations





m.bacso@PROCEPT-BioRobotics.com



