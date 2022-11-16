Proceed at own risk: Risky business?

Try active fixed management, which has an eye on managing the different risk characteristics of the fixed income market, according to madisoninvestments.com.

When these risks bubble to the top, the price tag on a bond might go kerplunk, potentially jeopardizing interest payments down the line. The upshot: your portfolio could take a hit. Yeah; ouch. Meantime, common as they are, passive buy and hold strategies – or ETFs – have a history of missing the mark on addressing risks linked with fixed income.

On the radar of active fixed management is managing the various risk characteristics of the fixed income market. A portfolio can act in light of market conditions with active decision making within a portfolio.

Okay, so if you’re searching high and low for white knuckle thrills, fixed income investing might not be the Uber pickup you’re looking for.

But…Isn’t there always one? The market volatility sparked by the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, bond specialists might want to hold on tight, according to benefitscanada.com.

“There’s more yield in the marketplace, so bonds are becoming a better competitor to stocks. . . . You should be asking yourself, how do I get more to my portfolio’s core allocation?” said Jeffrey Moore, portfolio manager in the fixed income division at Fidelity Investments, during the Canadian Investment Review‘s 2022 Risk Management Conference, the site continued. “I think there’s a whole bunch of ways.”

fixed income

volatility

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.