Procedure Growth And System Placements Drove Intuitive's Q1 Performance; What To Watch For In Q2

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 16, 2026, with investors focused on whether strong procedure momentum, expanding adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform, and continued growth in Ion can sustain the company's double-digit revenue trajectory.

About the Company

Intuitive Surgical develops and commercializes robotic-assisted surgical technologies, including the da Vinci platform used across urology, gynecology, general surgery and thoracic procedures. The company also markets the Ion endoluminal system for minimally invasive lung biopsies. Its revenue model is driven by recurring instruments and accessories tied to procedure volumes, system placements, and long-term service contracts.

Q1 2026 vs. Q1 2025: Broad-Based Growth Across Instruments, Systems, and Services

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, Intuitive reported revenue of $2.77 billion, up from $2.25 billion in Q1 2025. Growth was driven by higher procedure volumes, increased da Vinci system placements, and expansion of the installed base.

Worldwide procedures grew 17%, including 16% growth in da Vinci procedures and 39% growth in Ion procedures. The company placed 431 da Vinci surgical systems, compared with 367 in Q1 2025, including 232 da Vinci 5 systems versus 147 a year earlier.

Segment Performance

• Instruments & Accessories: Revenue rose 23% to $1.69 billion, supported by procedure growth and customer buying patterns.

• Systems: Revenue increased to $651 million, up from $523 million in Q1 2025, reflecting higher placements, a larger lease installed base, and higher ASPs.

• Services: Revenue grew to $433.7 million, compared with $363.0 million a year earlier.

GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive was $822 million, or $2.28 per share, up from $698 million, or $1.92 per share, in Q1 2025. Non-GAAP net income was $901 million, or $2.50 per share, compared with $662 million, or $1.81 per share.

The company ended Q1, 2026 with $7.98 billion in cash and investments.

How Intuitive Performed in Q2 2025: A Strong Baseline for Comparison

In the second quarter of 2025, Intuitive reported revenue of $2.44 billion, up 21% from $2.01 billion in Q2 2024. Growth was driven by continued adoption of da Vinci 5, higher system placements, and strong procedure volumes.

Q2 2025 Segment Drivers

•Instruments & Accessories: Revenue increased 18% to $1.47 billion, supported by 17% da Vinci procedure growth and 52% Ion procedure growth

•Systems: Revenue rose to $575 million, compared with $448 million in Q2 2024, with 395 da Vinci systems placed.

•Services: Revenue increased to $391.2 million up from $317.3 million a year earlier.

GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive was $658 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, compared with $527 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, in Q2 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $798 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, compared with $641 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.

This strong Q2 2025 performance sets a high bar heading into Q2 2026, particularly as hospitals continue to adopt da Vinci 5 and expand minimally invasive procedure volumes.

Guidance for Full Year 2026:

Following Q1 results, Intuitive projected:

• Worldwide da Vinci procedure growth of 13.5% to 15.5% in 2026.

• Non-GAAP gross profit margin of 67.5% to 68.5%.

• Non-GAAP operating expense growth of 11% to 14%.

ISRG has traded between $378.50 and $603.88 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $379.50, down 6.78%. During overnight trading the stock is at $382.41, up 0.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.