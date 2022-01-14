Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Has Found A Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Procaps Group, S.A.'s (NASDAQ:PROC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Procaps Group, S.A. operates as an integrated healthcare and pharmaceutical company worldwide. The US$1.1b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$10m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$45m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Procaps Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Procaps Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Pharmaceuticals analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$46m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 106% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGM:PROC Earnings Per Share Growth January 14th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Procaps Group given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that by and large pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Procaps Group is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

