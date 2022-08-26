Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Procaps Group S.A.'s (NASDAQ:PROC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Procaps Group S.A. develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The US$824m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$101m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$67m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Procaps Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 2 of the American Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Procaps Group is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$46m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 119% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected. NasdaqGM:PROC Earnings Per Share Growth August 26th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Procaps Group given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Procaps Group currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

