Procaps Group Appoints Jose Antonio Vieira To Succeed Ruben Minski As CEO

(RTTNews) - Healthcare company Procaps Group, S.A. (PROC) announced Wednesday a strategic leadership transition as Ruben Minski, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Procaps prepares to transition from the role of CEO to focus exclusively on his role as Executive Chairman of the Board.

The decision to transition to the role of Executive Chairman reflects a thoughtful and deliberate succession planning process, as previously announced in February this year. In his role as Executive Chairman of the Board, Minski will continue to provide strategic guidance, drawing upon his wealth of experience and industry knowledge.

The company also announced the appointment of Jose Antonio Vieira as the new Chief Executive Officer of Procaps Group. The transition will be effective January 15, 2024.

Vieira brings in over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical market, having worked for companies such as Novartis, Abbvie and AstraZeneca in Brazil, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Vieira started his career at Novartis, where he held various commercial positions in Brazil and Portugal and later was appointed as Country President for Brazil. He also worked for Allergan Brazil as General Manager. Later on, he joined AstraZeneca Brazil as Country President and held a similar position for Australia and New Zealand, and later was appointed as Global Commercial VP in London.

He also worked for Abbvie in Brazil and in 2018 he joined Patria Investimentos as Operating Partner responsible for healthcare companies such as Natulab, Víncula and Farmácias Independentes, where he serves as Chairman of the Board. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Elfa Medicamentos, where he previously served as CEO for nearly three years.

