Probiotec Shareholders Approve Acquisition Deal

Shareholders of Probiotec Limited have overwhelmingly approved the acquisition of the company by PYFA Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Pyfa Health Singapore Pte Ltd, with over 92% of voting participants supporting the scheme. The arrangement is pending a final court approval and other conditions, expected to be completed by mid-June 2024, after which the company will suspend trading on the ASX. This move marks a significant transition for Probiotec, a prominent manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceutical and health products.

