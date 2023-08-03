Probe Metals (TSXV:PRB) Price Target Decreased by 7.73% to 3.14

The average one-year price target for Probe Metals (TSXV:PRB) has been revised to 3.14 / share. This is an decrease of 7.73% from the prior estimate of 3.41 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.73 to a high of 3.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.20% from the latest reported closing price of 1.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Probe Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRB is 0.85%, an increase of 13.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 17,044K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 7,088K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 5,200K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 705K shares, representing an increase of 86.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRB by 607.23% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 3,434K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 1,100K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares, representing an increase of 27.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRB by 37.92% over the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 223K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

