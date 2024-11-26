Probe Gold Progresses Novador Project in Quebec

Probe Metals (TSE:PRB) has released an update.
Probe Gold is advancing its Novador project in Quebec by completing the second year of critical environmental studies essential for obtaining necessary permits. These efforts, alongside active engagement with First Nations and local stakeholders, aim to secure approvals and advance the project towards production. The company is also conducting a major drilling campaign and comprehensive engineering studies to support its pre-feasibility work.
