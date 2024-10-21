News & Insights

Probe Gold Boosts Resources with New Reports

October 21, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

Probe Metals (TSE:PRB) has released an update.

Probe Gold has significantly increased its gold resources with a 77% rise in Measured and Indicated (M&I) resources and a 131% boost in Inferred resources at its Val-d’Or East Properties. The company has also filed technical reports for its Novador, McKenzie Break, and Croinor gold projects, highlighting strong open pit potential and ongoing development. With a 50,000-meter drill program underway, Probe Gold is advancing its projects with promising growth potential.

