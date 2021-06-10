Probe concludes Toshiba, with government, sought to pressure shareholders at AGM

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

An independent probe into Toshiba Corp's controversial annual shareholders' meeting last year concluded that the company, together with the government's industry ministry, effectively colluded to undermine shareholders' rights.

By Makiko Yamazaki

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - An independent probe into Toshiba Corp's 6502.T controversial annual shareholders' meeting last year concluded that the company, together with the government's industry ministry, effectively colluded to undermine shareholders' rights.

Activist investors including Effissimo Capital Management had successfully pushed for an investigation into whether the Japanese conglomerate applied pressure on shareholders over voting at the meeting.

"Toshiba, so to speak in unison with METI, devised a plan to prevent Effissimo from exercising its shareholder proposal right at the AGM," investigators said in the report which was released by Toshiba.

The controversy comes amid a push by Japan's government for improved corporate governance.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Edwina Gibbs)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters