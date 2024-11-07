ProAssurance Reports Strong Q3 2024 with $16.4M Income

The latest announcement is out from ProAssurance ( (PRA) ).
ProAssurance Corporation reported a robust third quarter of 2024 with a net income of $16.4 million, capitalizing on favorable investment returns and effective management strategies. The specialty insurer saw a 14% increase in net investment income, driven by the current interest rate environment, and a noteworthy performance in their Specialty P&C segment with a combined ratio of 99.5%. The company’s strategic actions, including a disciplined focus on healthcare market segments and rate adjustments, are setting a strong foundation for sustained profitability despite current market headwinds.
