ProAssurance Q4 Earnings Beat on Improved Net Investment Income

ProAssurance Corporation PRA reported a fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted operating income of 36 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. The bottom line rose significantly from a loss of five cents per share in the year-ago period.

Operating revenues rose 0.9% year over year to $287.5 million. The top line beat the consensus mark by 5.7%.

The strong quarterly earnings benefited from improving profitability in the Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance unit, rising investment income and a decline in expenses. Lower premiums in the Specialty P&C segment and the Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance unit acted as a partial offset.

PRA’s Quarterly Operational Update

Gross premiums written of $207.7 million slipped 0.5% year over year. Net premiums earned declined 2.5% year over year to $241.1 million, due to ceased involvement in Syndicate 1729 and strategic actions like reducing exposure to underperforming areas. The reported figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $231.2 million and our estimate of $231.6 million.

Net investment income was $36.8 million, which rose 9.2% year over year, aided by higher book yields on PRA’s fixed maturity investments. The metric missed the consensus mark of $37.7 million and our estimate of $37.9 million.

Total expenses of $271.4 million decreased 5.5% year over year but came higher than our estimate of $267 million. The year-over-year decrease resulted from a decline in net losses and loss adjustment expenses.

ProAssurance’s net income soared 153.6% year over year to $16.2 million. The combined ratio of 109.3% improved 270 basis points (bps) year over year.

ProAssurance’s Segmental Update

Specialty P&C Segment

Revenues from the segment declined 4.3% year over year to $186.8 million but came in higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $184.1 million and our estimate of $180.9 million. Net premiums earned of $185.8 million declined 4% year over year due to PRA’s decision to discontinue participation in Syndicate 1729. The metric outpaced the consensus mark of $183.4 million and our estimate of $180 million.

Total expenses dipped 4.6% year over year to $193.7 million. The unit reported a loss of $6.9 million, which improved 11.3% year over year. The combined ratio of 100.9% improved 390 bps year over year.

Workers' Compensation Insurance Segment

The segment’s revenues of $43.3 million rose 12.2% year over year and came higher than Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.3 million and our estimate of $39.3 million. Net premiums earned increased 12% year over year to $42.9 million, which beat the consensus mark of $39.9 million and our estimate of $38.7 million.

Total expenses declined 2.2% year over year to $50.5 million. The unit incurred a loss of $7.2 million, narrower than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $13 million. The combined ratio of 117.6% improved 1,720 bps year over year.

Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance Segment

Gross premiums written amounted to $12.4 million, which declined 13.2% year over year and missed our estimate of $15.6 million. Net premiums earned declined 19.7% year over year to $12.4 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.9 million and our estimate of $13 million.

Underwriting, policy acquisition and operating expenses declined 24.1% year over year to $4 million. The unit reported a quarterly profit of $701 million, which surged 203.5% year over year due to increased loss activity in the prior-year quarter. The combined ratio improved 1,270 bps year over year to 80.5%.

Corporate Segment

The segment’s net investment income improved 8.6% year over year to $35.9 million but missed our estimate of $36.9 million. The metric gained on improved average book yields from PRA’s fixed maturity investments.

Operating expenses increased 11% year over year to $10.2 million. The unit’s profit of $29.5 million improved 11.7% year over year. Interest expenses decreased 20% year over year to $5.3 million.

PRA’s Financial Position (as of Dec. 31, 2024)

ProAssurance exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $54.9 million, which dropped 16.7% from the 2023-end level. Total investments were $4.4 billion, which rose 0.4% from the figure at 2023-end.

Total assets of $5.6 billion decreased 1% from the 2023-end level.

Debt-less unamortized debt issuance costs amounted to $424.9 million, which reflects a slight decrease from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Total shareholders’ equity of $1.2 billion rose 8.1% from the level at 2023-end.

Net cash used in operating activities amounted to $10.7 million in 2024 compared with $49.9 million in the prior year.

Book value per share was $23.49 as of Dec. 31, 2024, up 7.7% from the 2023-end level. Adjusted operating return on equity was 4.2%, which improved 500 bps year over year.

ProAssurance’s Share Repurchase Update

ProAssurance did not repurchase any common shares in 2024. A leftover capacity of $55.9 million remained in place to be utilized for common share repurchases or retirement of outstanding debt as of Dec. 31, 2024.

PRA’s Zacks Rank

