ProAssurance Q3 Earnings Beats Street View

(RTTNews) - ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Monday reported third-quarter net income of $12.2 million or $0.23 per share, compared to net loss of $150.0 million or $2.78 per share last year.

The company reported operating income of $13.8 million or $0.25 per share, up from last year's profit of $2.6 million or $0.05 per share.

Total revenues increased 36.5% to $309.7 million from $226.9 million last year. Gross premiums written rose 25.9% to $308.7 million from $245.1 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.16 per share on revenues of $322.01 million for the quarter.

