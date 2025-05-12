ProAssurance Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates on Declining Premiums

Shares of ProAssurance Corporation PRA have remained relatively stable, falling only 0.3% since the company reported first-quarter 2025 results on May 6. The weaker-than-expected quarterly results were due to lower premiums, especially in the Specialty P&C segment and the Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance unit. However, rising investment income and a decline in expenses acted as a dampener.

ProAssurance reported a first-quarter 2025 adjusted operating income of 13 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. However, the bottom line rose from 6 cents in the year-ago period.

Operating revenues fell 4.3% year over year to $269.8 million. The top line missed the consensus mark by 0.3%.

PRA’s Quarterly Operational Update

Gross premiums written of $303.8 million declined 2.4% year over year. Net premiums earned decreased 3.2% year over year to $236.3 million due to ceased involvement in Syndicate 1729 and strategic actions like non-renewal of SPCs. The reported figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $244.2 million.

Net investment income was $37 million, which rose 9% year over year, aided by higher book yields on PRA’s investments. The metric beat the consensus mark of $36.9 million and our estimate of $36 million.

Total expenses of $278.4 million decreased 0.3% year over year but came higher than our estimate of $265.4 million. The year-over-year decrease resulted from a decline in net losses and loss adjustment expenses.

ProAssurance reported a net loss of $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 against the net income of $4.6 million in the prior-year period. The combined ratio of 115% deteriorated 400 basis points (bps) year over year. (Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

ProAssurance’s Segmental Update

Specialty P&C Segment

Revenues from the segment declined 2.1% year over year to $187 million but came in higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $182.2 million and our estimate of $179.7 million. Net premiums earned of $183.3 million declined 3% year over year due to PRA’s decision to discontinue participation in Syndicate 1729. However, the metric outpaced the consensus mark of $182.3 million and our estimate of $178.7 million.

Total expenses dipped 1.7% year over year to $200.9 million. The unit reported a loss of $13.9 million, wider than the year-ago loss of $13.3 million. The combined ratio of 109% improved 10 bps year over year.

Workers' Compensation Insurance Segment

The segment’s revenues of $41.9 million rose 0.8% year over year and came higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.8 million and our estimate of $41.7 million. Net premiums earned increased 1% year over year to $41.5 million, which beat the consensus mark and our estimate of $41.3 million.

Total expenses declined 0.8% year over year to $45.8 million. The unit incurred a loss of $3.8 million, narrower than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $4.6 million. The combined ratio of 110.2% improved 210 bps year over year.

Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance Segment

Gross premiums written amounted to $12.7 million, which declined 20% year over year and missed our estimate of $13.9 million. Net premiums earned declined 18.9% year over year to $11.5 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.2 million and our estimate of $12 million.

Underwriting, policy acquisition and operating expenses dropped 12.3% year over year to $4.1 million. The unit reported a quarterly profit of $182 million, which declined 65.7% year over year. The combined ratio improved to 101.8% from 104.3% in the prior-year quarter.

Corporate Segment

The segment’s net investment income rose 8.8% year over year to $36.1 million and also beat our estimate of $35.1 million. The metric gained on improved average book yields from PRA’s fixed maturity investments.

Operating expenses fell 0.6% year over year to $8.1 million. The unit’s profit of $18 million decreased 17.8% year over year. Interest expenses declined 8.8% year over year to $5.2 million.

PRA’s Financial Position (as of March 31, 2025)

ProAssurance exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $43.5 million, which declined from $54.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Total investments were $4.4 billion, which rose 0.5% from the figure at 2024-end.

Total assets of $5.5 billion decreased from the 2024-end level of $5.6 billion.

Debt-less unamortized debt issuance costs amounted to $423.7 million, which reflects a decrease from $424.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Total shareholders’ equity of $1.2 billion rose 2.6% from the level at 2024-end.

Net cash used in operating activities amounted to $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, which improved 0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Book value per share was $24.05 as of March 31, 2025, up from $23.49 as of 2024-end. Adjusted operating return on equity was 2.2%, which improved from 1.1% a year ago.

ProAssurance’s Share Repurchase Update

ProAssurance did not repurchase any common shares in the first quarter of 2025. A leftover capacity of $55.9 million remained in place to be utilized for common share repurchases or retirement of outstanding debt as of March 31, 2025.

