ProAssurance (PRA) to Post Q4 Earnings: What You Need to Know

ProAssurance Corporation PRA is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 21, after the closing bell.

Thanks to higher premiums, a decline in expenses and a solid contribution from the Specialty P&C Insurance, the leading specialty insurer reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. Growth in new business in the Workers' Compensation unit benefited the results.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of 19 cents suggests a 216.7% increase from the prior-year figure of 6 cents. The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $269.7 million indicates a 26% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

ProAssurance beat the consensus estimate for earnings in each of the prior four quarters, with the average being 233.3%. This is depicted in the graph below:

ProAssurance Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

ProAssurance Corporation price-eps-surprise | ProAssurance Corporation Quote

Factors to Note

ProAssurance’s fourth-quarter results are expected to benefit from increased net investment income and premiums earned. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net investment income is pegged at $19.7 million, indicating an increase from $16.1 million in the year-ago period.

The consensus mark for net premiums earned is pegged at $248 million for the fourth quarter, signaling a rise from $187 million a year ago. The potential increase might result in a year-over-year improvement in the upcoming results.

The company’s cost-control efforts are expected to have boosted the bottom line in the fourth quarter. The consensus estimate for the underwriting expense ratio is pegged at 25.6%, indicating an improvement from 30.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Yet, the consensus estimate for net loss ratio is pegged at 78%, indicating an increase from the prior-year quarter’s 75%. Also, increased competition in its physician business might have affected premium retention in the fourth quarter, making an earnings beat uncertain.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ProAssurance this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate stand at 19 cents per share.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: ProAssurance currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for ProAssurance, here are some companies from the Finance space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated JLL has an Earnings ESP of +9.23% and is a Zacks #2 Ranked player. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings per share for the to-be-reported quarter indicates a 26.3% year-over-year jump.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. CCAP has an Earnings ESP of +1.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crescent Capital’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 41 cents per share. CCAP beat earnings estimates twice in the past four quarters and missed on the other two occasions.

New Mountain Finance Corporation NMFC has an Earnings ESP of +1.64% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for New Mountain Finance’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter indicates a 3.3% year-over-year increase.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.