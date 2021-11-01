ProAssurance (PRA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of ProAssurance Corp (Symbol: PRA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.89, changing hands as high as $23.91 per share. ProAssurance Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRA's low point in its 52 week range is $13.5572 per share, with $29.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.96.

