ProAssurance (PRA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

ProAssurance (PRA) reported $282.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $265.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ProAssurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Combined Ratio : 108.2% versus 109.28% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 108.2% versus 109.28% estimated by five analysts on average. Underwriting Expense Ratio : 31.1% compared to the 30.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 31.1% compared to the 30.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Net Loss Ratio : 77.1% compared to the 79.1% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 77.1% compared to the 79.1% average estimate based on five analysts. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Workers Compensation : 35.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 32.7%.

: 35.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 32.7%. Net investment income : $31.65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $29.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.2%.

: $31.65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $29.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.2%. Net premiums earned : $247.86 million compared to the $241.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.

: $247.86 million compared to the $241.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year. Other income(loss) : $2.74 million versus $1.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48.4% change.

: $2.74 million versus $1.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48.4% change. Net Premiums Earned- Workers Compensation : $41.02 million compared to the $41.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.

: $41.02 million compared to the $41.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year. Net Premiums Earned- Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance : $24.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.5%.

: $24.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.5%. Net Premiums Earned- Specialty Property & Casualty : $178.90 million compared to the $177.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year.

: $178.90 million compared to the $177.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year. Net Premiums Earned- Lloyd's Syndicate : $3.85 million compared to the $3.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.6% year over year.

: $3.85 million compared to the $3.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.6% year over year. Net investment income- Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance: $0.60 million versus $0.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +185.8% change.

Shares of ProAssurance have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.