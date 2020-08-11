ProAssurance (PRA) Reports Loss in Q2, Beats on Revenues

ProAssurance Corporation PRA reported second-quarter 2020 operating loss per share of 60 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an operating loss of 67 cents. However, in the year-ago quarter, the company delivered an operating income of 8 cents.



Quarterly operating revenues of ProAssurance dipped 3.6% to $227.11 million from the prior-year quarter’s level, mainly due to lower premiums. The top line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.

ProAssurance Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ProAssurance Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ProAssurance Corporation Quote

Quarterly Operational Update

Gross premiums written were down 16.4% year over year to $185 million, primarily due to strategy to strengthen rate levels in Standard Physician business, premium credits recognition in relation to the pandemic along with re-underwriting efforts in Specialty business. Moreover, net premiums earned were down 0.9% year over year to $207.3 million.



Net investment income decreased 23% year over year to $18 million.



Net realized investment gain of the company was $19.9 million, up 114.7% year over year.



Total expenses increased 22% year over year to $278.5 million. This rise in costs mainly stemmed from higher net loss and loss adjustment expenses, and SPC dividend income.



Combined ratio expanded 1960 basis points (bps) year over year to 130.1%.

Quarterly Segmental Results



Specialty P&C Insurance Segment

Total revenues of $128 million inched up 0.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure in the segment.



Gross premiums written declined 16.3% year over year to $107 million, reflective of the company’s strategy to strengthen rate levels in the Standard Physician business, recognitions of premium credits regarding the pandemic and re-underwriting efforts in the Specialty business along with timing differences.



Total expenses of $184 million increased 36% year over year.



Combined ratio expanded 3760 basis points year over year to 145.4%.

Workers' Compensation Segment

Total revenues of $43 million decreased 9.2% year over year, mainly due to lower premiums earned.



Gross premiums written were $57.2 million, down 10.9% from the year-earlier period’s number, mainly due to reduction in renewal pricing and retention losses along with decrease in audit premium. However, the same was offset by new business written.



Total expenses of $41.9 million were down 6.9% year over year.



Combined ratio expanded 210 basis points year over year to 98.7%.

Lloyd's Syndicate Segment

Total revenues of $22.7 million increased 21.1% year over year on the back of higher premiums.



Gross premiums written were $20.7 million, down 29.1% from the figure acquired in the comparable quarter last year due to decreased participation in the operating results of Syndicate 1729.



Total expenses of $22.6 million rose 16.7% year over year.



Combined ratio contracted 460 basis points year over year to 108.8%.

Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance Segment

Gross premiums written were $15 million, down 11.3% the year-earlier period’s number, mainly due to the premium retention for worker’s compensation business in the segregated portfolio cells.



Combined ratio contracted 5630 basis points year over year to 77.9%.

Corporate Segment

Net investment income of $16.7 million declined 24% year over year due to decreased allocation to equities and lower yields on short-term investments.



Operating expenses of $7.7 million increased 43.1% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Interest expense of $3.7 million decreased 12.6% year over year.

Financial Position

As of Jun 30, 2020, ProAssurance’s total investments were $3.2 billion, down 2.7% from the number registered at 2019 end.



At second-quarter end, the company’s total assets were $4.7 billion, down 0.5% from the figure at 2019 end.



As of Jun 30, 2020, the insurer’s shareholder equity slipped 2.5% to $1.4 billion from the figure as of Dec 31, 2019.



Return on equity was (5%) against the year-ago quarter’s return on equity of 2.9%.



Book value was $27.36 per share as of Jun 30, 2020, down 2.7% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2019.

Share Repurchase & Dividend Update

The board of directors declared a regular dividend of 5 cents per share, which was paid out on Jul 8, 2020.



The company did not repurchase any shares in 2019 and has not yet in 2020 either. As of Jul 31, 2020, it has $110 million remaining under its board-authorized stock repurchase program.

Zacks Rank and Performance of Other Insurers

ProAssurance currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Among other insurance industry players, which have reported second-quarter earnings so far, the bottom-line results of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL, Markel Corporation MKL and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.



The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.