ProAssurance (PRA) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect ProAssurance (PRA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $279.49 million, down 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ProAssurance metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net premiums earned' will reach $244.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net investment income' reaching $32.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Premiums Earned- Specialty Property & Casualty' will reach $194.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Premiums Earned- Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance' stands at $15.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Underwriting Expense Ratio' to reach 29.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Combined Ratio' at 110.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 104.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Loss Ratio' will likely reach 80.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 74.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Loss Ratio - Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance' to come in at 58.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 43.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance' of 33.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Workers Compensation' should come in at 33.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 33.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Loss Ratio - Specialty Property & Casualty' should arrive at 82.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 78.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Specialty Property & Casualty' will reach 25.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.6%.



Over the past month, shares of ProAssurance have returned -1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, PRA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

