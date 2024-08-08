ProAssurance (PRA) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

ProAssurance (PRA) reported $278.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $273.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was +187.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ProAssurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Combined Ratio : 110.9% compared to the 112.4% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 110.9% compared to the 112.4% average estimate based on five analysts. Underwriting Expense Ratio : 33.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 31.6%.

: 33.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 31.6%. Net Loss Ratio : 77.5% compared to the 80.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 77.5% compared to the 80.7% average estimate based on five analysts. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Workers Compensation : 36.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 34.4%.

: 36.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 34.4%. Net premiums earned : $239.87 million compared to the $235.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.

: $239.87 million compared to the $235.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year. Net investment income : $36.56 million versus $34.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change.

: $36.56 million versus $34.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change. Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries : $8.65 million versus $2.58 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $8.65 million versus $2.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Other income(loss) : $2.12 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.8%.

: $2.12 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.8%. Net Premiums Earned- Specialty Property & Casualty : $184.55 million versus $184.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.

: $184.55 million versus $184.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change. Net Premiums Earned- Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance : $13.55 million compared to the $14.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -43.8% year over year.

: $13.55 million compared to the $14.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -43.8% year over year. Net Premiums Earned- Workers Compensation : $41.77 million compared to the $41.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.

: $41.77 million compared to the $41.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year. Net investment income- Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance : $0.99 million compared to the $0.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +63.4% year over year.

Shares of ProAssurance have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

