ProAssurance (PRA) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, ProAssurance (PRA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, reflecting a decline of 50% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $273.65 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.1%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some ProAssurance metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Net premiums earned' stands at $235.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net investment income' of $34.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Premiums Earned- Specialty Property & Casualty' to come in at $184.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Premiums Earned- Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance' reaching $14.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -39.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Combined Ratio' will reach 112.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 108.2% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Underwriting Expense Ratio' should come in at 31.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Loss Ratio' will likely reach 80.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 77.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Workers Compensation' to reach 34.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 35.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Combined Ratio - Workers Compensation' will reach 114.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 107.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Loss Ratio - Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance' at 64.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 57.3% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance' should arrive at 31.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 27.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Combined Ratio - Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance' will reach 96.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 84.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of ProAssurance have returned +6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. Currently, PRA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

