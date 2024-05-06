ProAssurance (PRA) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, ProAssurance (PRA) reported revenue of $282 million, up 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to -$0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $269.24 million, representing a surprise of +4.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ProAssurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Combined Ratio : 111.6% versus 112.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 111.6% versus 112.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Net Loss Ratio : 79.7% compared to the 81.8% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 79.7% compared to the 81.8% average estimate based on five analysts. Underwriting Expense Ratio : 31.9% compared to the 30.4% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 31.9% compared to the 30.4% average estimate based on five analysts. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance : 33.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.4%.

: 33.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.4%. Net premiums earned : $244.15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $232.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

: $244.15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $232.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Net investment income : $33.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $34.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

: $33.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $34.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%. Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries : $2.96 million versus $2 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -364.3% change.

: $2.96 million versus $2 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -364.3% change. Other income(loss) : $3.96 million versus $2.70 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +402.5% change.

: $3.96 million versus $2.70 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +402.5% change. Net Premiums Earned- Specialty Property & Casualty : $188.89 million versus $182 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.

: $188.89 million versus $182 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change. Net Premiums Earned- Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance : $14.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

: $14.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%. Net Premiums Earned- Workers Compensation : $41.09 million versus $40.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.

: $41.09 million versus $40.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change. Net investment income- Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance: $0.69 million versus $0.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +65% change.

Shares of ProAssurance have returned +11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

