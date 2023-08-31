Proassurance (PRA) Price Target Increased by 13.89% to 20.91

The average one-year price target for Proassurance (NYSE:PRA) has been revised to 20.91 / share. This is an increase of 13.89% from the prior estimate of 18.36 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.14% from the latest reported closing price of 17.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Proassurance. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 6.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRA is 0.11%, a decrease of 15.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 51,562K shares. The put/call ratio of PRA is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,043K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,217K shares, representing an increase of 45.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRA by 41.46% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,526K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,124K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,731K shares, representing a decrease of 19.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRA by 34.76% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,499K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares, representing an increase of 46.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRA by 51.20% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,162K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Proassurance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers' compensation insurance. ProAssurance Group is rated 'A' (Excellent) by AM Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated 'A-' (Strong) by Fitch Ratings.

