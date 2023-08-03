Proassurance (PRA) Price Target Decreased by 5.26% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for Proassurance (NYSE:PRA) has been revised to 18.36 / share. This is an decrease of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 19.38 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.29% from the latest reported closing price of 16.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Proassurance. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRA is 0.12%, a decrease of 9.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 53,858K shares. The put/call ratio of PRA is 2.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,731K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,438K shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRA by 13.45% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,526K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,217K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares, representing an increase of 28.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRA by 37.62% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,162K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRA by 7.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,647K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRA by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Proassurance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers' compensation insurance. ProAssurance Group is rated 'A' (Excellent) by AM Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated 'A-' (Strong) by Fitch Ratings.

