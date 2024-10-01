ProAssurance (PRA) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PRA's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

PRA has rallied 12.2% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates PRA could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PRA's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 5 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting PRA on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

