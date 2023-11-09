ProAssurance (PRA) Incurs Q3 Loss Due to Weak Underwriting Results

ProAssurance Corporation PRA incurred a third-quarter 2023 adjusted operating loss of seven cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 15 cents per share. The figure was wider than the prior-year quarter’s loss of six cents per share.

Operating revenues slid 3.1% year over year to $279 million in the quarter under review. The top line missed the consensus mark by 1.4%.

The quarterly results suffered a blow due to competitive market conditions and judicial trends across PRA’s business lines. A decline in net premiums earned across its segments, feeble underwriting results, as well as an elevated expense level, also hurt its performance. Nevertheless, the downside was partly offset by strong investment returns resulting from higher interest rates.

ProAssurance Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ProAssurance Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ProAssurance Corporation Quote

Quarterly Operational Update

Gross premiums written improved 3.7% year over year to $319.8 million, higher than our estimate of $273.9 million. The metric benefited from new business growth. Net premiums earned of $242.4 million fell 6.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $238 million as well as our estimate of $235.2 million.

Net investment income climbed 32.4% year over year to $32.8 million in the third quarter. The reported figure beat the consensus mark of $32.5 million but fell short of our estimate of $33.5 million.

Total expenses of $329.8 million escalated 15.8% year over year and came higher than our estimate of $257.2 million. The year-over-year increase was due to higher net losses and loss adjustment expenses.

ProAssurance incurred a net loss of $49.4 million in the quarter under review, wider than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $9.1 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 880 basis points (bps) year over year to 116.7%.

Segmental Update

ProAssurance decided to withdraw its participation in the results of Syndicate 1729 from the 2024 underwriting year. It inked a deal to divest its leftover ownership stake in the underwriting and operations entity linked with Syndicate 1729 to an unrelated third party.

As a result, its segments underwent reorganization in the third quarter of 2023 and the company’s reportable segments were lowered to four from five, namely Specialty P&C, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The underwriting results of Lloyd’s Syndicates, as a result of PRA’s participation prior to 2024, are presently reported in the Specialty P&C segment. Meanwhile, the investment results of assets related to its Lloyd's Syndicate operations and U.K. income taxes are reported within the Corporate segment.

Specialty P&C Segment

The segment’s revenues slid 1.3% year over year to $196.9 million in the third quarter, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $177 million and our estimate of $170.7 million. Net premiums earned of $195.8 million fell 1.4% year over year due to market conditions that prevailed during the preceding twelve months. The reported figure surpassed the consensus mark of $181 million and our estimate of $169.7 million.

Total expenses inched up 0.2% year over year to $212.1 million. The unit incurred a loss of $15.2 million in the quarter under review, wider than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $12.2 million. The combined ratio of 108.3% deteriorated 160 bps year over year.

Workers' Compensation Insurance Segment

In the third quarter, revenues in the unit declined 5.6% year over year to $40.2 million, lower than our estimate of $42.6 million. Net premiums earned of $39.9 million tumbled 5.2% year over year due to persistent competitive market conditions. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.2 million and our estimate of $42.1 million.

Total expenses were $54.8 million, which escalated 29.5% year over year. The unit incurred a loss of $14.5 million against the prior-year quarter’s profit of $0.3 million. The combined ratio of 137.3% deteriorated 3,680 bps year over year due to higher-than-expected loss trends.

Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance Segment

The segment recorded gross premiums written of $7.9 million, which plunged 55.6% year over year. Net premiums earned dropped 62% year over year to $6.8 million in the quarter under review due to a decline in workers’ compensation renewal premiums resulting from rate decreases and lower retention rates.

Underwriting, policy acquisition and operating expenses totaled $3.7 million, which fell 34.5% year over year and came lower than our estimate of $6.1 million. The unit recorded a profit of $0.9 million against the prior-year quarter’s loss of $0.2 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 3,280 bps year over year to 128.2% in the third quarter.

Corporate Segment

Net investment income advanced 31.5% year over year to $32.2 million but missed our estimate of $32.8 million. The year-over-year increase stemmed from improved average book yields from PRA’s fixed maturity investments. The segment’s profit of $22.1 million increased more than seven-fold year over year in the quarter under review. Operating expenses decreased 6.5% year over year to $8.3 million on the back of lower compensation-related expenses. Interest expenses of $5.5 million remained flat year over year.

Financial Position (as of Sep 30, 2023)

ProAssurance exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $62.1 million, which more than doubled from the 2022-end figure. Total investments of $4.2 billion slipped 3.6% from the level at 2022 end.

Total assets of $5.6 billion decreased 2.2% from the figure at 2022 end.

Debt-less unamortized debt issuance costs were $426.6 million, which dipped 0.1% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2022.

Total shareholders’ equity of $1 billion fell 8.3% from the 2022-end level.

Net cash used in operating activities amounted to $46.6 million in the first nine months of 2023. It generated net cash from operations of $6.7 million in the prior-year comparable period.

Book value per share was $19.85, which declined 3% from the 2022-end level. Non-GAAP operating return on equity was a negative figure of 1.4% in the quarter under review.

Share Repurchase Update

ProAssurance bought back common shares worth $30.5 million in the third quarter. A leftover capacity of $55.9 million remained in place to be utilized for common share repurchases or retirement of outstanding debt as of Sep 30, 2023.

Zacks Rank

ProAssurance currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

Performance of Other Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported third-quarter 2023 results so far, the bottom-line results of CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. HIG and Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

CNO Financial reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 88 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.9%. Also, the bottom line jumped 31% year over year. Total revenues increased 4.7% year over year to $947.5 million in the third quarter. The top line beat the consensus mark by 2.6%. CNO’s total insurance policy income of $626 million rose 0.4% year over year on higher annuity and life insurance policy income. Its net investment income increased 9% year over year to $291.8 million in the third quarter. General account assets grew 12.4% year over year to $324.8 million, comfortably beating the consensus mark of $295.8 million. Annuity collected premiums of $372.2 million increased 1% year over year.

Hartford Financial reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted operating earnings of $2.29 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.4%. The bottom line rose 57.9% year over year. Operating revenues rose 10% year over year to $4,213 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the consensus mark by a whisker. Net earned premiums of HIG amounted to $5,310 million, which improved 8.1% year over year in the third quarter. Net investment income rose 22.6% year over year to $597 million in the third quarter. It reported a pretax income of $813 million, which jumped 88.2% year over year. The Commercial Lines segment recorded revenues of $3,318 million in the quarter, which rose 13.1% year over year.

Reinsurance Group reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted operating earnings of $5.57 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30%. The bottom line increased 42% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Operating revenues of $5.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 21%. The top line also improved 25.5% year over year. Net premiums of $4.2 billion rose 31% year over year. Investment income of RGA increased 19.8% from the prior-year quarter to $922 million. The average investment yield increased to 4.72% in the third quarter from 4.4% in the prior-year period. The Traditional segment reported a pre-tax adjusted operating income of $103 million against the year-ago quarter’s loss of $77 million.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.