ProAssurance (PRA) Up 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for ProAssurance (PRA). Shares have added about 0.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is ProAssurance due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

ProAssurance Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Declining Expenses

ProAssurance reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted operating income of 82 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents. The bottom line rose 115.8% year over year.

Operating revenues of $271.6 million dipped 5.6% year over year. However, the top line beat the consensus mark by 3.9%.

The better-than-expected quarterly results benefited from rising investment income and a decline in expenses. However, the upside was partially offset due to lower premiums, especially in the Specialty P&C segment, the Workers' Compensation Insurance segment and the Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance unit.

PRA’s Q4 Operational Update

Gross premiums written fell 3% year over year to $201.5 million. Net premiums earned of $232.1 million tumbled 3.7% year over year. Yet the reported figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $231.5 million.

Net investment income advanced 9.1% year over year to $40.2 million in the quarter under review on the back of improved average book yields. The metric beat the consensus mark of $39.3 million.

Total expenses came in at $223 million, which decreased 17.8% year over year. The year-over-year decrease was backed by lower net losses and loss adjustment expenses.

ProAssurance’s net income surged 106.4% year over year to $33.4 million. The combined ratio improved to 92.3% from 109.3% in the year-ago period.

ProAssurance’s Segmental Update

Specialty P&C Segment

The segment recorded revenues of $180.3 million in the fourth quarter, which slipped 3.8% year over year. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $175.2 million. Net premiums earned decreased 2.7% year over year to $180.8 million but beat the consensus mark of $174.2 million.

Total expenses came in at $147.9 million, which fell 23.7% year over year. The unit recorded a profit of $32.4 million against the year-ago loss of $6.5 million. The combined ratio improved to 79.9% from 99.9% in the year-ago period.

Workers' Compensation Insurance Segment

Revenues in the segment fell 5.1% year over year to $41.1 million in the quarter under review. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.7 million. Net premiums earned of $40.3 million declined 6.1% year over year, lower than the consensus mark of $41.3 million.

Total expenses dipped 7.2% year over year to $46.9 million. The unit incurred a loss of $5.7 million, narrower than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $7.2 million. The combined ratio improved 130 bps year over year to 116.3%.

Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance Segment

The segment’s gross premiums written of $11.1 million declined 11.1% year over year. Net premiums earned tumbled 11% year over year to $11 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.

Underwriting, policy acquisition and operating expenses amounted to $3.9 million in the fourth quarter, which fell 1.8% year over year. The unit reported a quarterly profit of $1.5 million, which surged 114.8% year over year. The combined ratio improved to 67.4% from 80.5% in the year-ago period.

Corporate Segment

Net investment income of the unit grew 9% year over year to $39.1 million.

Operating expenses of $10.5 million rose 10% year over year. The unit’s profit dropped 75.9% year over year to $7 million. Interest expenses fell 2.3% year over year to $5.2 million.

PRA’s Financial Position (As of Dec. 31, 2025)

ProAssurance exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $36.5 million, which dipped 33.5% from the 2024-end level. Total investments were $4.4 billion, up 1.4% from the figure at 2024-end.

Total assets of $5.4 billion dipped 2.3% from the 2024-end level.

Debt less unamortized debt issuance costs amounted to $420.4 million, down 1% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Total shareholders’ equity of $1.3 billion advanced 12.3% from the level at 2024-end.

Net cash used in operating activities amounted to $25.6 million for 2025, while the company used $10.5 million of net cash in operations in the prior-year comparable period.

Book value per share was $26.24 as of Dec. 31, 2025, which grew 11.7% from the 2024-end figure. Adjusted operating return on equity improved 630 bps year over year to 12.8% in the quarter under review.

ProAssurance’s Share Repurchase Update

ProAssurance did not repurchase any common shares in 2025. A leftover capacity of $55.9 million remained in place to be utilized for common share repurchases or retirement of outstanding debt as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Full-Year 2025 Update of PRA

For 2025, adjusted operating income per shareimproved 65.3% from a year ago to $1.62. Total revenues declined 4.6% year over year to $1.1 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 12.5% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, ProAssurance has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. It comes with little surprise ProAssurance has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

ProAssurance belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Another stock from the same industry, Mercury General (MCY), has gained 3.3% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Mercury General reported revenues of $1.54 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.2%. EPS of $3.66 for the same period compares with $2.78 a year ago.

Mercury General is expected to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +193.9%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +2.4%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) for Mercury General. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

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ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.